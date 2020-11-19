Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.82

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 3305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $506.97 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.