DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSDVY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.