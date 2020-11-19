Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 952,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the October 15th total of 675,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.1 days.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 205.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Separately, Dundee Securities upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

