easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EZJ. Davy Research upgraded shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 840.74 ($10.98).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 746.80 ($9.76) on Wednesday. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 551.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 607.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30.

In other news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). In the last three months, insiders bought 10,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,965.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

