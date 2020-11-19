Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Down 24.0% in October

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of EVG opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.