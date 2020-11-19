Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target raised by Barclays from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of EIX opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Edison International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 150,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 689,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 607,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 141,673 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

