Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.50

Shares of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.46, with a volume of 566167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market cap of $189.33 million and a P/E ratio of -26.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.91.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.