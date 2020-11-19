Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) General Counsel Buys $101,400.00 in Stock

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) General Counsel Mitchell Gendel purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Emerald stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $261.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

EEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerald from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerald has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Emerald by 2,751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Emerald by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Emerald by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Emerald during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Emerald during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.