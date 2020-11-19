Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Enbridge stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.