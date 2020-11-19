Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQNR opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

