Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $33.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.78.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 114.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 103.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Equitable by 75.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

