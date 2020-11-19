Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,630,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.03% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $896,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,695,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,397,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,104,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.8% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,959,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after buying an additional 252,816 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,773,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,832,000 after buying an additional 356,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,121,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,745,000 after purchasing an additional 249,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.