Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.24. Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 7,580 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $8.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) Company Profile (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the PerkRocky project located in Williams Lake, British Columbia.

