Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,155,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,042 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Evergy worth $871,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evergy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,034,000 after buying an additional 544,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

