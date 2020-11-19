Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.94.

Shares of ES stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

