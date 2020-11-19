Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,133 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.07.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.