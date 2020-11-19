Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $90.15 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

