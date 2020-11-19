Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; chromium; titanium; iron; and silica. It has mineral properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

