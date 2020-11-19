Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Short Interest Up 135.3% in October

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,920,000 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the October 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 129,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $11,784,985.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 696,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,541,297.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $7,812,026.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $32,231,758.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,468,995 shares of company stock worth $128,485,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Fastly by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Fastly stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. Fastly has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

