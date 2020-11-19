FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in October

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.8 days.

DBMBF stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

