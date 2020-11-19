Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,697,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the October 15th total of 2,623,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Fibra UNO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Fibra UNO has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

About Fibra UNO

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

