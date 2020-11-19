Financial Contrast: Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) vs. P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) and P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Move and P.A.M. Transportation Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A P.A.M. Transportation Services $514.18 million 0.52 $7.90 million $3.99 11.65

P.A.M. Transportation Services has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Move.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Smart Move and P.A.M. Transportation Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A P.A.M. Transportation Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.13%. Given P.A.M. Transportation Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe P.A.M. Transportation Services is more favorable than Smart Move.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Move and P.A.M. Transportation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Move N/A N/A N/A P.A.M. Transportation Services -2.36% 6.42% 1.74%

Summary

P.A.M. Transportation Services beats Smart Move on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Move

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company also offers brokerage and logistics services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 2,130 trucks, which included 553 independent contractor trucks; and 7,081 trailers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

