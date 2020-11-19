FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Down 23.9% in October

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $136.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FirstService has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $145.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.33.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.55 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.