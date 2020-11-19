FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the October 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the third quarter worth $1,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 28.2% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

Shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15.

