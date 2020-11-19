Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $36.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.26.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In related news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 106,566 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 241,309 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.