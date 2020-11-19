Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.25.

FMTX stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

