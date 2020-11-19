Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.