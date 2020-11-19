Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) (CVE:FL) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.35

Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) (CVE:FL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 460900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a market cap of $33.04 million and a P/E ratio of -38.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

