fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.42

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 142111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $987.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.01.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

