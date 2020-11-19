Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 500 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.07. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $118.77.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

