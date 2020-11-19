Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,880 shares of company stock worth $381,114 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

EPD opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

