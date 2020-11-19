Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.