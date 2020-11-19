Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 450 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Cubic worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cubic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cubic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cubic by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUB opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

