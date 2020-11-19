Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $736,000 Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Spire were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 36.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spire by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 137,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Spire by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $87.96. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

