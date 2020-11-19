Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 412.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

