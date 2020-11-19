Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

LNT stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

