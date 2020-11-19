Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLPI. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $40.52 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 353,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

