Gary Moore Sells 10,000 Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Stock

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Director Gary Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.89, for a total transaction of C$378,920.00.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) stock opened at C$38.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.83. Great Canadian Gaming Co. has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,680.43.

GC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

