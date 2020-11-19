GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.92

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.92 and last traded at C$40.77, with a volume of 6993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDI shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

