Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.35

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 224126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) Company Profile (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as a cleantech company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.