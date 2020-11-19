Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.09. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 74,996 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the third quarter worth $114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 486.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,888 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 396.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 321.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 169,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 129,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.