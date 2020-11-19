Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts’ strategic buyouts to improve product offerings and expand geographical footprint is commendable. Acquisition of PartsPoint and Alliance Automotive Group and the possession of full ownership in Inenco have bolstered the company’s growth. Investment in Sparesbox is likely to boost the firm’s digital sales capabilities in Australasia. Its aggressive e-commerce initiatives and cost cut initiatives amid the pandemic and steady dividend growth bode well. However, depressed demand of vehicles and weak consumer confidence amid COVID-19 are likely to impact the firm’s near-term earnings. Increasing selling, general and administrative expenses is a cause of concern and the trend is expected to continue. Foreign exchange fluctuations and high debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPC. Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $98.65 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

