Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Position Decreased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.09% of Gladstone Investment worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

GAIN opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

