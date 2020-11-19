Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (GER.V) (CVE:GER) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (GER.V) (CVE:GER) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 208200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (GER.V) (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec, Canada; the La Cobra property with one claim covering approximately 775 hectares located in the Valle Department, Hondura, as well as Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

