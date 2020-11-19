GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GDRX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get GoodRx alerts:

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.69.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $357,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.