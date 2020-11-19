GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.76

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.76 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 196366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get GoodRx alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.69.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.