Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Sells $80,160.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $80,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $122.77 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $128.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 266.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,382,000 after buying an additional 190,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after buying an additional 326,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 801,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after acquiring an additional 43,316 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 143,823 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

