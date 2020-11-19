Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,167,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.46% of Graco worth $869,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $67.86 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70. Insiders have sold 305,872 shares of company stock valued at $19,653,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

