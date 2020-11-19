Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNLN. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of GNLN opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $111,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,753 shares of company stock worth $688,151 in the last 90 days. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Greenlane by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenlane by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

