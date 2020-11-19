GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Gap Down to $1.13

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.02. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 30 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.47.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

